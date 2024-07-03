T20 WC Win | Grand Welcome For Team India: Open Bus Ride, Ceremony At Wankhede, Meet With PM Modi

Hyderabad: India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph on June 29 against South Africa was a special occasion for the Indian team and their fans as well. The team ended the trophy drought as they won an ICC event after a huge span of 11 years. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are now set to celebrate India’s triumph in a grand style.
The plans include an open bus ride, a ceremony at Wankhede and a meet with Prime Minister Narenda Modi in New Delhi.
🏆🇮🇳 Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia #Champions @BCCI @IPL pic.twitter.com/pxJoI8mRST— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 3, 2024
‘The team will meet Prime Minister in New Delhi at 11 AM. The Indian Cricket Team will make an open bus ride from the National Centre of Performing Arts to the Wankhede Stadium,” a highly placed source told ETV Bharat.