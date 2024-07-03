T20 WC Win | Grand Welcome For Team India: Open Bus Ride, Ceremony At Wankhede, Meet With PM Modi

Hyderabad: India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph on June 29 against South Africa was a special occasion for the Indian team and their fans as well. The team ended the trophy drought as they won an ICC event after a huge span of 11 years. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are now set to celebrate India’s triumph in a grand style.

The plans include an open bus ride, a ceremony at Wankhede and a meet with Prime Minister Narenda Modi in New Delhi.

‘The team will meet Prime Minister in New Delhi at 11 AM. The Indian Cricket Team will make an open bus ride from the National Centre of Performing Arts to the Wankhede Stadium,” a highly placed source told ETV Bharat.

‘This will happen in the evening and then it will be followed by a ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. ” he added.

Officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), BCCI met Mumbai Police personnel to chalk out the arrangements and the traffic schedule for the procession.

India's win was special as three of the players in the team - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja bid farewell to the T20Is. The team carved an unbeaten run in the tournament becoming the first side to win a T20 World Cup withoput losing any of the matches during their unbeatean run. The emotiosn were running high amongst the players some of them got emotioanal after the historic win.

India will be next in action as they will take on Zimbabwe in a T20I series and they will be led by Shubman Gill.