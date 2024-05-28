T20 WC 2024 | Second Batch Of Indian Players including Chahal and Avesh Leave For USA

Mumbai: The trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for the United States from Mumbai to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday.

Chahal and Avesh weren’t part of the first batch of Indian players who went for the marquee tournament on May 25 as both of them were busy playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League. RR were up against SRH in the fixture and both of them contributed with their bowling in the game.

The players shared pics from the airport and flight from their social media handles and that has revealed the details of the voyage to the USA. Apart from the duo, Yashasvi Jaiswal was also included in the travelling party for the coveted trophy. In spite of the Indian team sending players in two batches, players like Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson have yet to join the Indian team in the Americas.

According to some media reports. Kohli is yet to board a flight because of his paperwork. The first batch of players who left for the World Cup include Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja.

India will play their only warm-up game ahead of the tournament against Bangladesh at the

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. India will play three league games at the same venue which includes a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Men in Blue will aim to end their drought of ICC trophies as they have been missing out on clinching the silverware since 2013.