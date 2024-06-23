T20 World Cup 2024: Can Afghanistan's Win Over Australia Halt India's Entry Into Semis?

Hyderabad: T20 World Cup 2024 has turned out to be a platform for the small teams to prove their mettle so far. The USA impressed everyone with their performances in the Group Stage as they defeated Pakistan and also put up a good fight against India. Afghanistan beat New Zealand in the Group Stage and they produced another surprising victory on Sunday against mighty Australia.

The win has thrown open the dynamics for the teams in the Super 8 Group 1 to enter the semi-final and there is also a slight possibility that India can not make it into the final four. Following are the possible scenarios based on the result combination of the next two matches.

Australia and Afghanistan win

Australia will play their final Super 8 game against India while Afghanistan will be up against Bangladesh. India are sitting at the top in the group with four points while Australia and Afghanistan have bagged two points each. If both Australia and Afghans win their last match, three teams will be on four points and that would bring the net run rate into the play.

If Australia beats India by 41 runs or more and Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by at least 83 runs, both teams will surpass India's net run rate of +2.425. The tables will be turned then and India will be eliminated while the other two teams will go through.

If Australia wins by one run, Afghanistan will need to win by 36 runs to move ahead of the Kangaroos in terms of net rate. In case, Australia wins a run-chase on the last delivery, Afghanistan will have to win their games in 15.4 overs or earlier (assuming the target is 161).

India and Bangladesh Win

In this scenario, India will cruise ahead into the semis with six points while three teams - Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will have two points each. Australia have a superior net run rate so they will have an edge in such a scenario. Even if Afghanistan suffers a defeat by one run, Australia will need to lose by 31 runs for the former to enter the semis.

For Bangladesh to finish second in the group, they will need to beat Afghanistan by 31 runs and hope that Australia gets thrashed by India with a margin of 55 runs.

Australia and Bangladesh win

It will be a simple equation as India and Australia will enter the semi-final with four points each while Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be eliminated from the Super 8 stage with two points each.

India and Afghanistan win

In such a case, India will progress into the last four with six points while Afghanistan will also enter the semi-final with four points.