ETV Bharat / sports

Wankhede Stadium To Host T20 Mumbai League Season 3

The tournament will be played from May 26 to June 8, 2025.

Mumbai T20 League Season 3
File Photo: Wankhede Stadium (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 10:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the host venue for the T20 Mumbai League 2025.

An official statement said the league marks its return with Season 3 all set to get underway from May 26th to June 8th, 2025.

In a special gesture, the MCA will invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches, giving them access to the thrilling action across the 14-day tournament featuring eight teams.

“The T20 Mumbai League has been a game-changer not just for cricket in the city, but also for Indian cricket. The last two editions saw several players impressing with remarkable performances and making their mark on the national stage," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

"Watching star players live is incredibly inspiring for the next generation, and we want to use this opportunity to bring underprivileged children and BMC school students to the stadium, encouraging them to get inspired and dream big,” added Naik.

“Wankhede Stadium has witnessed countless unforgettable moments in both domestic and international cricket. The stadium’s electrifying atmosphere makes it the ideal stage for Season 3. The response from fans in the previous editions was overwhelming, and we look forward to seeing even more fans in the stands this year as we promise to deliver thrilling action,” said MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap.

Recently, the MCA unveiled India’s captain and Mumbai’s very own Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3.

Season 3 has already seen over 2,800 player registrations, reflecting the enthusiasm and anticipation within Mumbai’s cricketing community.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the host venue for the T20 Mumbai League 2025.

An official statement said the league marks its return with Season 3 all set to get underway from May 26th to June 8th, 2025.

In a special gesture, the MCA will invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches, giving them access to the thrilling action across the 14-day tournament featuring eight teams.

“The T20 Mumbai League has been a game-changer not just for cricket in the city, but also for Indian cricket. The last two editions saw several players impressing with remarkable performances and making their mark on the national stage," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

"Watching star players live is incredibly inspiring for the next generation, and we want to use this opportunity to bring underprivileged children and BMC school students to the stadium, encouraging them to get inspired and dream big,” added Naik.

“Wankhede Stadium has witnessed countless unforgettable moments in both domestic and international cricket. The stadium’s electrifying atmosphere makes it the ideal stage for Season 3. The response from fans in the previous editions was overwhelming, and we look forward to seeing even more fans in the stands this year as we promise to deliver thrilling action,” said MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap.

Recently, the MCA unveiled India’s captain and Mumbai’s very own Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3.

Season 3 has already seen over 2,800 player registrations, reflecting the enthusiasm and anticipation within Mumbai’s cricketing community.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAI CRICKET ASSOCIATIONWANKHEDE STADIUMT20 CRICKETMUMBAI T20 LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.