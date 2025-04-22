Wankhede Stadium To Host T20 Mumbai League Season 3

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the host venue for the T20 Mumbai League 2025.
An official statement said the league marks its return with Season 3 all set to get underway from May 26th to June 8th, 2025.
In a special gesture, the MCA will invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches, giving them access to the thrilling action across the 14-day tournament featuring eight teams.
“The T20 Mumbai League has been a game-changer not just for cricket in the city, but also for Indian cricket. The last two editions saw several players impressing with remarkable performances and making their mark on the national stage," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.
"Watching star players live is incredibly inspiring for the next generation, and we want to use this opportunity to bring underprivileged children and BMC school students to the stadium, encouraging them to get inspired and dream big,” added Naik.
“Wankhede Stadium has witnessed countless unforgettable moments in both domestic and international cricket. The stadium’s electrifying atmosphere makes it the ideal stage for Season 3. The response from fans in the previous editions was overwhelming, and we look forward to seeing even more fans in the stands this year as we promise to deliver thrilling action,” said MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap.
Recently, the MCA unveiled India’s captain and Mumbai’s very own Rohit Sharma as the official face of Season 3.
Season 3 has already seen over 2,800 player registrations, reflecting the enthusiasm and anticipation within Mumbai’s cricketing community.