ETV Bharat / sports

Wankhede Stadium To Host T20 Mumbai League Season 3

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday announced the iconic Wankhede Stadium as the host venue for the T20 Mumbai League 2025.

An official statement said the league marks its return with Season 3 all set to get underway from May 26th to June 8th, 2025.

In a special gesture, the MCA will invite underprivileged children and students from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools to attend the matches, giving them access to the thrilling action across the 14-day tournament featuring eight teams.

“The T20 Mumbai League has been a game-changer not just for cricket in the city, but also for Indian cricket. The last two editions saw several players impressing with remarkable performances and making their mark on the national stage," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.