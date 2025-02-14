T20 Mumbai League Returns, To Start From May 27

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced that the T20 Mumbai League will commence from May 27, 2025 in the mega city. The decision was taken during the Apex Council meeting of the MCA on February 12.

According to a MCA statement, "MCA has confirmed that the highly anticipated T20 Mumbai League 2025 will commence on May 27, 2025. The tournament is expected to showcase some of the best cricketing talent from Mumbai and beyond, providing a competitive platform for players to display their skills."

The MCA is also set to introduce a structured graduation program tailored for cricketers, in collaboration with Mumbai University.

The program will emphasize practical training, ensuring that aspiring players receive comprehensive hands-on experience. This initiative aims to equip young cricketers with the necessary skills to excel at professional levels while also providing academic qualifications, it said.

In a move to nurture and provide exposure to young talent, MCA will identify and select promising emerging players for a UK tour.

"The initiative is designed to offer players invaluable experience of international playing conditions and competitive matches against high-caliber opposition. This exposure will play a crucial role in their development and preparation for future challenges at higher levels," it added.

Recognizing the growing need for quality cricket training facilities, MCA will set up a new cricket academy in Thane district.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has agreed to provide a plot of land to MCA on lease for this purpose. The academy will focus on grassroots development, offering top-tier coaching and training facilities to budding cricketers, thereby strengthening the talent pipeline in the region, it said.

"We are committed to the growth and development of cricket in Mumbai. These decisions reflect our dedication to nurturing young talent, enhancing facilities, and providing international exposure to our players. We look forward to seeing these initiatives positively impact the cricketing community," said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.