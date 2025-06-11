ETV Bharat / sports

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer’s Falcons Face Maratha Royals In High-Stakes Clash

Mumbai: After a week of intense competition, it all comes down to the final showdown in the third season of the T20 Mumbai League. On one side stand the high-flying SoBo Mumbai Falcons led by India batter Shreyas Iyer, and on the other, the in-form Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, captained by the ever-reliable Siddhesh Lad.

Both teams enter the title clash riding on momentum, depth and standout individual brilliance, setting the stage for a thrilling contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Royals rely on senior core and calm mindset

For Siddhesh Lad, it’s been a journey of consistency and leadership. After leading from the front with a match-winning unbeaten 74 in the semifinal against Eagle Strikers Thane and guiding his side through a gruelling league phase, Lad believes the Royals are peaking at just the right time.

“I think it’s a great feeling to be in the finals. We’ve worked very hard before the tournament. Everyone was tired but the mood in the camp is very light. Everyone is enjoying, everyone is taking pressure,” Lad said ahead of the final.

He credited the senior players for stepping up in crunch situations, notably Rohan Raje, who picked up the tournament’s first five-wicket haul, and Aditya Dhumal, whose early breakthroughs tilted the semifinal their way.

“Going into the final, we are not thinking much about it. Yes, pressure will be there because it’s a final game, but we want to be calm and bring the best out of the boys,” he said.