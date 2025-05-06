ETV Bharat / sports

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Auction: Around 280 Players To Go Under Hammer On May 7

Mumbai: As the T20 Mumbai League — one of India’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments — gears up for an exciting Season 3 auction, around 280 players are set to go under the hammer in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Among the star attractions are some of the brightest rising stars, including the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who has been making waves with spectacular performances in the ongoing IPL 2025, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tanush Kotian and Musheer Khan as the player pool offers a remarkable blend of emerging talent and seasoned performers.

The T20 Mumbai League 2025, featuring eight teams, will be held at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

The pool also includes players like Siddhesh Lad and Shams Mulani who are consistent performers in the domestic circuit.

The auction is expected to feature intense competition and strategic bidding as teams aim to assemble their ideal combinations.