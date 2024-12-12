ETV Bharat / sports

SMAT Semi-finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semifinals Live Streaming?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's (SMAT) semifinal matches will be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday.

Hyderabad: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 has entered into the business end after the conclusion of an exciting contest in the quarter-final round matches.

All four quarterfinal matches were played on the same day -- Wednesday, December 11, 2024, with four teams advancing to the next stage. The four teams that qualified for the semi-finals are Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai and Baroda and they beat Saurashtra, Bengal, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh in their respective quarter-final games.

The penultimate round of matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The highly anticipated final will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the same venue.

The group stages witnessed some unexpected exits, including heavyweights Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Defending champions Punjab also failed to advance, adding to the drama of this year's tournament.

As the battle intensifies in India's premier domestic T20 competition, the knockout stage promises high-octane cricket and nail-biting moments. All eyes are on Bengaluru as the remaining teams vie for glory.

Which TV channels will telecast the SMAT 2024 semi-finals?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 semi-finals will be broadcast on Sports18 – Khel in India.

How to live stream the SMAT 2024 semi-finals on mobile and desktop?

The live stream for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 semi-final matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

