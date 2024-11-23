ETV Bharat / sports

SMAT Trophy Live Streaming: Where To Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Matches Live Streaming In India?

India's iconic 2-over domestic tournament is all set to commence on November 23, 2024. Here are the details of When and Where to watch.

Hyderabad: The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 will begin on November 23, 2024, and conclude on December 15, 2024, as 38 teams compete for the prestigious domestic T20 title.

The tournament will be hosted across six cities: Rajkot, Indore, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Hyderabad. The knockout stage matches will take place in Bengaluru, culminating with the final on December 15 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The opening day’s broadcast schedule will feature Madhya Pradesh vs. Mizoram and Maharashtra vs. Nagaland on JioCinema, while Tamil Nadu vs. Tripura will be streamed on JioCinema and aired on Sports18 - Khel at 11:00 AM. Later, at 4:30 PM, viewers can catch Kerala vs. Services and Bengal vs. Punjab on JioCinema, with Baroda vs. Gujarat available on both JioCinema and Sports18 - Khel.

The competition has long served as an incubator for India’s top cricket talent and will see the top domestic picks of the upcoming TATA IPL Mega Auction in action. This edition will feature star players such as Hardik Pandya (Baroda), Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai), Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai), Axar Patel (Gujarat), Yuzvendra Chahal (Haryana), Mohammed Shami (Bengal), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), among others.

Defending champions Punjab will be spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, while runners-up Baroda have bolstered their squad with the addition of T20 World Cup winner and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, who will play under the captaincy of his brother Krunal Pandya.

Groups:

Group A: Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Bihar
(Venue: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot)

Group B: Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra, Karnataka, Tripura, Baroda, Sikkim, Uttarakhand
(Venue: Holkar Stadium and Emerald Heights International School Ground, Indore)

Group C: Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh
(Venue: Sharad Pawar BKC Academy and Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Group D: Assam, Railways, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Chandigarh
(Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, and Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram)

Group E: Mumbai, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Services, Nagaland
(Venue: Gymkhana Ground and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 live coverage and broadcast:

What: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

When: November 23, 2024

Where: Various

Time: 11:00 AM onwards

Live streaming on: JioCinema

TV broadcast on: Sports18 – Khel

