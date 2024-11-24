Hardik Pandya Becomes First Indian To Complete Elite T20 Double

Hyderabad: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya became the first Indian cricketer to achieve the incredible double of 5000 runs and 100+ wickets in T20 cricket. He achieved the significant feat during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener between Baroda and Gujarat at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Pandya reached the 5000 T20 runs milestone with the seventh run he scored during his innings against Gujarat. He smashed brute 74 off 35 balls with the help of six fours and five maximums to make it more special.

With this achievement, Indian all-rounder currently has 5067 runs and 180 wickets in T20 cricket. Among Indians, Ravindra Jadeja trails far behind with 3684 runs and 225 wickets, followed by Axar Patel (2960 runs and 227 wickets) and Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya (2712 runs and 138 wickets).

Coming to the match front, chasing a stiff target of 185 runs, Baroda relied on Hardik Pandya to take them through. Baroda lost few early wickets, but then Pandya and Shivalik Sharma (64 off 43 balls) ensured they stayed on track and emerge triumphant.

Pandya walked in to bat at number five and helped Baroda secured victory by snatching the win from the jaws of defeat. At one point, Baroda needed 63 runs in five overs and Pandya's fifty which came in just 28 balls and managed the required run rate expertly. The victory marked Baroda's second-highest successful chase in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history.

The 31-year-old recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, thanks to consistent performances in bilateral series.