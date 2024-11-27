Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Gujarat's Urvil Patel Inks History; Surpasses IPL's Most Expensive Player With 28-Ball Century

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat’s Wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel slammed a 28-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali clocking the second-fastest T20 hundred ever. The fastest T20 century was smashed by Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan when he completed his hundred in just 27 deliveries against Cyprus earlier this year.

Patel was unsold in the IPL auction recently but left his mark in the format by hitting seven sixes and 12 fours to rack up a hundred. While opening the innings alongside Arya Desai, the right-handed batter played a sensational knock of 113 runs from just 35 deliveries. The previous record of hitting the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian is owned by Rishabh Pant who reached the milestone in 32 deliveries while playing for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2018.

In first-class cricket, Urvil has played six matches accumulating 158 runs with a highest score of 60 in the tournament. His first-class record also includes one half-century.

The 26-year-old cricketer has played 43 matches amassing 875 runs with an average of 20.83. He boasts a brilliant strike rate of 154.32 including four half-centuries.

Also, Urvil Patel's 113 is the highest individual score in T20s for Gujarat surpassing Manprit Juneja's knock of 108 runs. He broke the record of most sixes in an innings in T20s for Gujarat by hitting 12 maximums.

Fastest centuries in T20 cricket