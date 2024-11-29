Delhi vs Manipur, SMAT 2024-25: All 11 Players Bowl In Same T20 Match Innings

Mumbai: Delhi scripted a unique chapter in the history of T20 cricket becoming the first team to deploy all 11 players for bowling. This very unique record has been registered during the clash between Delhi and Manipur in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Wankhede Stadium here on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni handed the ball to all of the players in the playing XI. Ayush Singh, Akhil Chaudhary, Harsh Tyagi, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Aryan Rana, Hammit Singh, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, and wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat. It is also the first time in a T20 match where more than nine bowlers are used by a captain.

The unique feat by Delhi surpassed the previous record in T20 cricket, where the fielding team used nine bowlers. It is also similar to a rare occurrence in Test cricket when India used 11 players to bowl against West Indies in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy.

Coming to the match front, after opting to bat, Manipur posted 120 for 8 against Delhi. At one stage, Manipur were reeling at 41 for 6, when captain Rex Singh (23) and wicketkeeper Ahmed Shah (32) put on 52 runs for the seventh wicket that helped them to post a respectable total.

Mayank Rawat was the most expensive among the Delhi bowlers as he conceded 31 runs in his three overs, with Shah slamming him for three sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Arana gave away 14 runs from his one over, while Aryan Rana and Himmat Singh conceded 10 and 11 runs, respectively. For Delhi, Harsh Tyagi (2/11), Digvesh Rathi (2/11), Aayush Singh (1/11), Ayush Badoni (1/8), and Priyansh Arya (1/2) shared the wickets.

In reply, Delhi rode on opener Yash Dhull’s (59 not out) unbeaten half-century to beat Manipur by five wickets. At one point, Delhi were also struggling at 44 for 4, but Dhull held one end till the end. He first added a 40-run stand with Mayank Rawat and then forged a 41-run partnership with Aryan Rana to see Delhi home in 18.3 overs. Delhi are unbeaten in the tournament as they have defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 35 runs and Haryana by six wickets in their previous encounters.