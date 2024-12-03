SMAT 2024: Urvil Patel Comes Up With Befitting Response After Being Unsold In IPL Auction; Scripts New T20 World Record

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is witnessing new records being made very often. The fixture between Gujarat and Uttarakhand saw another record breached and Urvil Patel who scored a century in the previous match continued his form to script another hundred was the star performer. He scored a 36-ball hundred against Uttarakhand at the Emerald High School Ground. His century helped the team secure an eight-wicket victory within just 13.1 overs.

Inks new world record in T20 cricket

Patel’s ton in the match against Uttarakhand made him the first batter in T20 cricket to amass two hundred in fewer than 40 deliveries. Before scoring today’s quickfire century, the right-handed batter had scored a 28-ball century against Tripura last week.

Gujarat beat Uttarakhand

While chasing a target of 183, Patel scripted a carnage with a knock of unbeaten 115 runs from 41 deliveries. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and 11 sixes highlighting his ability to play big hits. His onslaught ensured that Gujarat would achieve the target with 41 deliveries in hand.

Batting first, Uttarakhand managed to post 182/7 on the scoreboard with Samarth R and Aditya Tare scoring fifties while Kunal Chandela played a knock of 43 runs. Vishal Jayswal picked four wickets while Arzan Nagwaswalla dismissed two batters.

Gujarat chased down the target in 13.1 overs as Urvil Patel led the chase with his century.

Urvil has been in sensational form in recent times and has been amassing runs consistently in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The right-handed batter was unsold in the recently held IPL mega auction.