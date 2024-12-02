ETV Bharat / sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Join Mumbai Squad For Remainder Of The Tournament

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is all set to join the Mumbai team on Monday for the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
File Photo: Suryakumar Yadav (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Mumbai will have a big boost to their squad for the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 as two of their key players are set to join the squad. India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has recovered from a back injury will join the team in Hyderabad according to sources. The duo will turn out for the last two couple of fixtures for the team against Services and Andhra.

Suryakumar was not available for the initial part of the tournament due to personal reasons while Dube was recovering from his injury. With Dube returning to the fold, India will have an all-round option in the T20Is. Dube last featured for India A against India B in the Duleep Trophy in early September.

Dube, who was recently retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a price of ₹12 Crores will have a chance to feature in the eight-match white-ball series against England from January 22.

Mumbai have played three matches so far in the tournament under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer winning two while losing one. The team is currently at fourth position in their group with eight points to their name.

Suryakumar led India to a 2-1 series win over South Africa recently. The Indian captain looked off-clour with the bat as he managed scores of 21, 4 and 1. But, his captaincy was highly appreciated for encouraging youngsters like Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.

Mumbai will have a big boost to their squad for the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 as two of their key players are set to join the squad. India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has recovered from a back injury will join the team in Hyderabad according to sources. The duo will turn out for the last two couple of fixtures for the team against Services and Andhra.

Suryakumar was not available for the initial part of the tournament due to personal reasons while Dube was recovering from his injury. With Dube returning to the fold, India will have an all-round option in the T20Is. Dube last featured for India A against India B in the Duleep Trophy in early September.

Dube, who was recently retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a price of ₹12 Crores will have a chance to feature in the eight-match white-ball series against England from January 22.

Mumbai have played three matches so far in the tournament under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer winning two while losing one. The team is currently at fourth position in their group with eight points to their name.

Suryakumar led India to a 2-1 series win over South Africa recently. The Indian captain looked off-clour with the bat as he managed scores of 21, 4 and 1. But, his captaincy was highly appreciated for encouraging youngsters like Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.

Hyderabad: Mumbai will have a big boost to their squad for the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 as two of their key players are set to join the squad. India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has recovered from a back injury will join the team in Hyderabad according to sources. The duo will turn out for the last two couple of fixtures for the team against Services and Andhra.

Suryakumar was not available for the initial part of the tournament due to personal reasons while Dube was recovering from his injury. With Dube returning to the fold, India will have an all-round option in the T20Is. Dube last featured for India A against India B in the Duleep Trophy in early September.

Dube, who was recently retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a price of ₹12 Crores will have a chance to feature in the eight-match white-ball series against England from January 22.

Mumbai have played three matches so far in the tournament under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer winning two while losing one. The team is currently at fourth position in their group with eight points to their name.

Suryakumar led India to a 2-1 series win over South Africa recently. The Indian captain looked off-clour with the bat as he managed scores of 21, 4 and 1. But, his captaincy was highly appreciated for encouraging youngsters like Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.

Mumbai will have a big boost to their squad for the remainder of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 as two of their key players are set to join the squad. India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has recovered from a back injury will join the team in Hyderabad according to sources. The duo will turn out for the last two couple of fixtures for the team against Services and Andhra.

Suryakumar was not available for the initial part of the tournament due to personal reasons while Dube was recovering from his injury. With Dube returning to the fold, India will have an all-round option in the T20Is. Dube last featured for India A against India B in the Duleep Trophy in early September.

Dube, who was recently retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a price of ₹12 Crores will have a chance to feature in the eight-match white-ball series against England from January 22.

Mumbai have played three matches so far in the tournament under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer winning two while losing one. The team is currently at fourth position in their group with eight points to their name.

Suryakumar led India to a 2-1 series win over South Africa recently. The Indian captain looked off-clour with the bat as he managed scores of 21, 4 and 1. But, his captaincy was highly appreciated for encouraging youngsters like Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURYAKUMAR YADAVMUMBAI CRICKET TEAMSYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.