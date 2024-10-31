ETV Bharat / sports

Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Sydney Thunder's Women Big Bash League (WBBL 2024) campaign started on a disappointing note after they were thrashed by Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs to Hobart Hurricanes, extending their losing streak to five consecutive matches against the same opposition.

Despite the loss, Thunder's captain Phoebe Litchfield and young batter Anika Learoyd displayed incredible resilience in the chase, adding some stability to the middle order. Samantha Bates was a star performer with the ball, claiming three wickets and Chamari Athapaththu's dual capabilities as a batter and bowler provided a consistent presence in the Thunder lineup.

The Hurricanes, led by Elyse Villani, executed a well-rounded performance. Nicola Carey was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her solid half-century and also took the crucial wicket of Learoyd. Contributions from Villani and Tabatha Saville helped their side to post a commendable total on a difficult track, while bowlers Heather Graham, Lauren Smith, Chloe Tryon, and Molly Strano claimed crucial wickets to control the Thunder's run chase. This strong all-around showing set a positive tone for Hobart in the early WBBL season.

Toss - The match toss between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Time - October 31, 1:40 PM IST