Sydney Thunder W vs Hobart Hurricanes W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

The Sydney Thunder will face Hobart Hurricanes in Match 7 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024 on Thursday, October 31.

Sydney Thunder's Women Big Bash League (WBBL 2024) campaign started on a disappointing note after they were thrashed by Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs to Hobart Hurricanes, extending their losing streak to five consecutive matches against the same opposition.
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 31 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Sydney Thunder's Women Big Bash League (WBBL 2024) campaign started on a disappointing note after they were thrashed by Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs to Hobart Hurricanes, extending their losing streak to five consecutive matches against the same opposition.

Despite the loss, Thunder's captain Phoebe Litchfield and young batter Anika Learoyd displayed incredible resilience in the chase, adding some stability to the middle order. Samantha Bates was a star performer with the ball, claiming three wickets and Chamari Athapaththu's dual capabilities as a batter and bowler provided a consistent presence in the Thunder lineup.

The Hurricanes, led by Elyse Villani, executed a well-rounded performance. Nicola Carey was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for her solid half-century and also took the crucial wicket of Learoyd. Contributions from Villani and Tabatha Saville helped their side to post a commendable total on a difficult track, while bowlers Heather Graham, Lauren Smith, Chloe Tryon, and Molly Strano claimed crucial wickets to control the Thunder's run chase. This strong all-around showing set a positive tone for Hobart in the early WBBL season.

Toss - The match toss between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Time - October 31, 1:40 PM IST

Venue - North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Women's Big Bash 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast - How to watch WBBL 10 in India & Australia?

In India, the WBBL live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the live telecast on TV will be available on Star Sports Select channels. In Australia, like previous years, the viewers will be able to watch all matches live and free on either Channel 7 or Foxtel and Kayo.

ST-W vs HB-W, Women's Big Bash League 2024 Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Women: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Anika Learoyd, Georgia Voll, Georgia Adams, Paris Bowdler (wk), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bate

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Kathryn Bryce, Tabatha Saville, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith

ST-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2024 Squads

Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Tabatha Saville, Kathryn Bryce, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Zoe Cooke, Ruth Johnston

Sydney Thunder Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield(c), Tahlia Wilson(w), Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Claire Moore, Heather Knight

