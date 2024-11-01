ETV Bharat / sports

Sydney Sixers W vs Melbourne Stars W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) are all set to lock horns with Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) in Match nine of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 on Friday, November 1, 2024. With both teams are coming to this game on the back of their defeats, fans can expect a cracker of a match as both the teams would want to fire on all cylinders at North Sydney Oval.

The Sixers kicked off their season in style, clinching a thrilling three-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades. But in their last outing, they stumbled, falling short by 11 runs against the Adelaide Strikers Women. As for the Melbourne Stars Women, they find themselves at the penultimate spot in the points table after a dismal start. Their bowlers shone bright in their season opener, but the batting has let down them so far in the tournament. The Stars will be looking to register their first win in this game and their campaign going.

Toss - The match toss between Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) and Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) will take place at 1:10 PM IST.