Sydney Sixers W vs Melbourne Stars W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) are all set to lock horns with Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) in Match nine of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 on Friday, November 1, 2024. With both teams are coming to this game on the back of their defeats, fans can expect a cracker of a match as both the teams would want to fire on all cylinders at North Sydney Oval.
The Sixers kicked off their season in style, clinching a thrilling three-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades. But in their last outing, they stumbled, falling short by 11 runs against the Adelaide Strikers Women. As for the Melbourne Stars Women, they find themselves at the penultimate spot in the points table after a dismal start. Their bowlers shone bright in their season opener, but the batting has let down them so far in the tournament. The Stars will be looking to register their first win in this game and their campaign going.
Showtime in Sydney ✨#WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/NWV8f4l5av— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) October 31, 2024
Toss - The match toss between Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) and Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) will take place at 1:10 PM IST.
🇮🇳 Yastika Bhatia will join the squad in Sydney!— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) October 30, 2024
Details ⏬https://t.co/uczcGq59Dg pic.twitter.com/D68PhmbO5i
Time - October 31, 1:45 PM IST
Venue - North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Women's Big Bash 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast- How to watch WBBL 10 in India & Australia?
GAME DAY 🙌— Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) October 31, 2024
Make sure you head down to North Sydney Oval tonight for the Sydney Sixers Food Fest! 🍔
See you there! #LIKEASIXER pic.twitter.com/iSNDdqQXCN
In India, the WBBL live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the live telecast on TV will be available on Star Sports Select channels. In Australia, like previous years, the viewers will be able to watch all matches live and free on either Channel 7 or Foxtel and Kayo.
MIDGE IS BACK! 📣— Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) October 31, 2024
Here is our 13-player squad for tomorrow night's game against the Melbourne Stars!
🏟️ North Sydney Oval
📆 Friday, November 01
🕖 7:15pm
📺 Channel 7, 7Plus, Foxtel, Kayo
📻 ABC Radio#LIKEASIXER #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/t2Mu9sxeBs
Squads:
Melbourne Stars Women Squad: Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid(w), Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Olivia Henry, Hasrat Gill
Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry(c), Hollie Armitage, Sarah Bryce(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Sippel, Caoimhe Bray, Frankie Nicklin, Lauren Cheatle, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle