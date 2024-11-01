ETV Bharat / sports

Sydney Sixers W vs Melbourne Stars W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Melbourne Stars Women in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 on Friday, November 1, 2024.
Sydney Sixers W vs Melbourne Stars W, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India? (Getty)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) are all set to lock horns with Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) in Match nine of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 on Friday, November 1, 2024. With both teams are coming to this game on the back of their defeats, fans can expect a cracker of a match as both the teams would want to fire on all cylinders at North Sydney Oval.

The Sixers kicked off their season in style, clinching a thrilling three-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades. But in their last outing, they stumbled, falling short by 11 runs against the Adelaide Strikers Women. As for the Melbourne Stars Women, they find themselves at the penultimate spot in the points table after a dismal start. Their bowlers shone bright in their season opener, but the batting has let down them so far in the tournament. The Stars will be looking to register their first win in this game and their campaign going.

Toss - The match toss between Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) and Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Time - October 31, 1:45 PM IST

Venue - North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Women's Big Bash 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast- How to watch WBBL 10 in India & Australia?

In India, the WBBL live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the live telecast on TV will be available on Star Sports Select channels. In Australia, like previous years, the viewers will be able to watch all matches live and free on either Channel 7 or Foxtel and Kayo.

Squads:

Melbourne Stars Women Squad: Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid(w), Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Olivia Henry, Hasrat Gill

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry(c), Hollie Armitage, Sarah Bryce(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Sippel, Caoimhe Bray, Frankie Nicklin, Lauren Cheatle, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle

Hyderabad: Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) are all set to lock horns with Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) in Match nine of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 on Friday, November 1, 2024. With both teams are coming to this game on the back of their defeats, fans can expect a cracker of a match as both the teams would want to fire on all cylinders at North Sydney Oval.

The Sixers kicked off their season in style, clinching a thrilling three-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades. But in their last outing, they stumbled, falling short by 11 runs against the Adelaide Strikers Women. As for the Melbourne Stars Women, they find themselves at the penultimate spot in the points table after a dismal start. Their bowlers shone bright in their season opener, but the batting has let down them so far in the tournament. The Stars will be looking to register their first win in this game and their campaign going.

Toss - The match toss between Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) and Melbourne Stars Women (MS W) will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Time - October 31, 1:45 PM IST

Venue - North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Women's Big Bash 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast- How to watch WBBL 10 in India & Australia?

In India, the WBBL live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the live telecast on TV will be available on Star Sports Select channels. In Australia, like previous years, the viewers will be able to watch all matches live and free on either Channel 7 or Foxtel and Kayo.

Squads:

Melbourne Stars Women Squad: Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Annabel Sutherland(c), Marizanne Kapp, Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Reid(w), Kim Garth, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Olivia Henry, Hasrat Gill

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry(c), Hollie Armitage, Sarah Bryce(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Sippel, Caoimhe Bray, Frankie Nicklin, Lauren Cheatle, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SYDNEY SIXERS VS MELBOURNE STARSWOMEN BIG BASH LEAGUE STREAMINGSS W VS MS W WBBL LIVE STREAMINGWBBL LIVE STREAMING IN INDIASS W VS MS W LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.