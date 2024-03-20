Swiss Open 2024: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen in Singles Progress to Second Round

Basel: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, in-form Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth produced impressive performances to progress to the second round of the Swiss Open super 300 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who had claimed the title in 2022, beat Thailand's Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-12 21-13 to set up a meeting with Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki in the second round.

Sen, who had reached back-to-back semifinals at the French Open and All England Championships in the last two weeks, outlasted Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao 21-19 15-21 21-11 in 62 minutes and will next face Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee.

Srikanth, the former world no. 1, who had clinched the title in 2015, outwitted world no. 24 Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 21-17 21-18 in a 43-minute contest. It was his sixth win in seven meetings against his opponent. Srikanth, a 2011 world championships silver medallist, will next face a tough opponent in Malaysia's top seed Lee Zii Jia.

On Tuesday, Indian shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the women's doubles second round with a 21-15 21-12 win over USA's Annie Xu and Kerry Xu in the opening round. However, the other three Indian pairs competing in the women's doubles main draw made first-round exits.

Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam went down 13-21 21-16 14-21 to the fourth seeds from Hong Kong Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam, while Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda were ousted 4-21 6-21 by top seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker were brushed aside 17-21 7-21 by Indonesia's Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto.