Swiss Open 2024: PV Sindhu Crashes out after Losing in Pre-Quarterfinals

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was ruled out of the Swiss Open 2024 as she suffered a defeat against Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki by 21-16, 19-21, 16-21 in the round of 16.

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was ruled out of the Swiss Open 2024 as she suffered a defeat against Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki by 21-16, 19-21, 16-21 in the round of 16.

Basel [Switzerland]: Top India shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of Swiss Open 2024 badminton after suffering a defeat in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals in Basel. Sindhu conceded a defeat against Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki by 21-16, 19-21, 16-21 in the match. The high-voltage encounter lasted for one hour and 19 minutes.

Even after winning the first game, the Indian badminton player's voyage came to an end. Meanwhile, India's Priyanshu Rajawat moved to the quarter-finals of the men's singles round after clinching a win against People's Republic of China's Lei Lanxi in straight sets by 21-14, 21-13.

On the other hand, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the last eight in the women's doubles. Jolly-Gopichand has beaten India's Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra by 21-10, 21-12. They will now face the Australian duo of Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu.

However, Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponnappa faced defeat against Japan's Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato by 21-17, 21-16.", "In the mixed doubles round, India's B Sumeeth Reddy/N Sikki Reddy crashed out after losing to Dutch pair Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek by 21-11, 21-14.

Read More

  1. Swiss Open 2024: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen in Singles Progress to Second Round
  2. All England 2024: PV Sindhu Knocked out in Second Round Suffering Loss against An Se Young
  3. All England Championship: Sindhu Enters Second Round; Prannoy, Srikanth Lose

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.