Swiss Open 2024: Kidambi Srikanth advances into semis; Priaynshu and Kiran lose

Basel: India’s star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth continued his impressive form in the ongoing BWF Swiss Open entering the semi-final of the tournament while registering a defeat against Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei by 21-10, 21-14 on Friday night.

Srikanth had a strong start against his opponent and raced to a 7-1 lead in the first set in the early exchanges. Lee attempted a comeback in the match but the Indian shuttler continued his domination taking a lead of 11-5 at the break. A mix of drops and smashes helped him secure a 21-10 win in the first set.

Srikanth and Lee were levelled at 8-8 in the second set at one point but the former took a lead with multiple points on the trot and secured the set by 21-14 and also the match. He will now square off against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final.

In the other matches of the day, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George endured defeats in their respective games. Priyanshu lost while playing against Chou Tien Chen in straight games by 15-21, 19-21 while Kiran was beaten by Rasmus Gemke 23-21, 17-21, 15-21.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were knocked out as a result of suffering a loss against the unseeded pair of Australia's Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu. They were unable to catch up with the opponent pair throughout the match and lost the game by 14-21 15-21 in 35 minutes.

Treesa and Gayatri currently share the 14th place in the Olympic Games qualification ranking.