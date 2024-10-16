ETV Bharat / sports

Swedish Prosecutor Confirms Rape Investigation Opened Without Mentioning Kylian Mbappe

Hyderabad: A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday that a rape investigation has started regarding the rape incident in Stockholm without naming French football star Kylian Mbappe. There were media reports in Sweden that he was the suspect in a rape incident in the Swedish capital.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen and public broadcaster SVT had reported that the 25-year-old attacker was the target of the investigation as a rape incident had occurred at the hotel where his entourage was staying. The Swedish Prosecution Authority confirmed through an official statement that a complaint has been filed related to the incident.

"In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police," Sweden's Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

Also, the release confirmed that an incident had occurred at the hotel on October 10 but it did not name any suspect in the case. Also, the statement mentioned that no further information can be shared at the moment.