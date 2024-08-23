ETV Bharat / sports

Sweden’s Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis Sets A New Lausanne Diamond League 2024 Meeting Record

Hyderabad: Two-time Olympic champion Armand Duplantis, who hails from Sweden, added another feather in his cap after recording another victory in his illustrious resume, winning the city pole vault competition on Wednesday to open the Lausanne Diamond League 2024 meeting.

The 24-year-old cleared a meeting record of 6.15 meters at Place de la Navigation, two weeks after he captured his second consecutive Olympic title with a stunning world-record 6.25 jump at recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

The 24-year-old two-time Olympic champion used just four jumps to top the final standings, needing only one attempt at 5.62m, 5.82m, 5.92m, and 6.0m. The bar then raised to a meeting-record 6.15m which he cleared comprehensively in the end. With the win secured, he raised the bar to 6.15m and cleared it on his third try to set a new meeting record.

"It's always nerve-wracking when you have a big performance like I did at the Olympics," Duplantis told reporters. "I stepped out on the track today and I loved it."