ETV Bharat / sports

Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale Bats For Timely Assistance To Athletes

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 30, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

Olympic bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale has opined that athletes need to be provided with timely assistance to enhance their performance. Kusale won bronze in the 50m Men's Rifle 3 Positions in the Paris Games.

Paris Olympics 2024
File Photo: Swapnil Kusale (AP)

Pune (Maharashtra): Olympics bronze medalist shooter Swapnil Kusale has stressed the need for timely assistance to athletes, which could help them to enhance their performance.

Kusale, who trained under Deepali Deshpande and worked as TTE in Pune, etched his name in record books after he won a bronze medal in rifle shooting at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"An athlete related to shooting sports has to take up a lot of expenses for equipment, ammunition, and for travel to competitions. Timely assistance undoubtedly enhances the performance of an athlete," Kusale, who hails from Kolhapur, was quoted as saying in a media statement issued here.

India celebrated the National Sports Day on August 29. Asked what message he would give to aspiring athletes, Kusale said, "Athletes should always focus on nutrition and fitness. They should remember that great achievement is possible only with dedication and hard work."

Kusale is not content with the bronze medal he won at the 2024 Paris Games and is eyeing to win the gold medal in the next edition in 2028 to be held in Los Angeles.

The ace shooter, who has trained in Nashik and Pune, called on Amol Ravetkar of Pune-based Ravetkar Group, who had extended him support during his fledging days. Ravetkar also announced Rs five lakh to Swapnil Kusale to help in his training and expressed hope that the shooter would bring more laurels to India and Maharashtra.

SWAPNIL KUSALE OLYMPIC BRONZE MEDALIST PARIS OLYMPICS 2024

