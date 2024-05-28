Who'll be Team India Head Coach? Suspense Continues as Deadline Ends But BCCI Still Mum

Hyderabad: The deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to apply for the post of head coach has ended on Monday, May 27 but the cricket body is silent on the candidates, who have applied for the coveted job.

After Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title under former India player Gautam Gambhir, clamour grew that the former Delhi batter should become the new India coach.

However, the BCCI has remained silent on the issue. Even at the moment it is unclear if Gambhir has applied for the top job's post or not. However after KKR lifted their third IPL Trophy, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was seen having a conversation with Gautam Gambhir at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The BCCI on June 13 invited applications for the position of Head Coach of the Senior Men’s Team. After former Australian greats Rickey Ponting and Justin Langer had said they were not keen to take India coach job, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had categorically said that neither he or anyone from the cricket board had offered the job to any Australian.

The tenure of the current head coach Rahul Dravid ends after the T20 World Cup which will be held in June in the Caribbean and the United States.

Jay Shah has already said that if Rahul Dravid wishes to continue, he will have to reapply. However sources in the know how said that not many prominent names have applied for the top job.