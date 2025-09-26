ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Told To Refrain From Making Political Statements; Pakistan Players Called In Today

File Photo: Suryakumar Yadav ( AP )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: India captain Suryakumar Yadav was warned against making any political comment and refraining from doing so during a hearing by the International Cricket Council (ICC). ICC match referee Richie Richardson handed the instructions during the hearing for a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to a report by news agency PTI. The hearing against Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf regarding a complaint filed by BCCI will be held on Friday. Complaint filed by PCB PCB had filed a complaint after the match between India and Pakistan on September 14. The Indian captain refused to shake hands and dedicated the win of the national team to the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor in May. The 35-year-old had shown solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.