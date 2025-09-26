ETV Bharat / sports

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Told To Refrain From Making Political Statements; Pakistan Players Called In Today

Suryakumar Yadav has been told to refrain from making any political statement during a hearing by the ICC.

Suryakumar Yadav hearing
File Photo: Suryakumar Yadav (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: India captain Suryakumar Yadav was warned against making any political comment and refraining from doing so during a hearing by the International Cricket Council (ICC). ICC match referee Richie Richardson handed the instructions during the hearing for a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to a report by news agency PTI.

The hearing against Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf regarding a complaint filed by BCCI will be held on Friday.

Complaint filed by PCB

PCB had filed a complaint after the match between India and Pakistan on September 14. The Indian captain refused to shake hands and dedicated the win of the national team to the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor in May. The 35-year-old had shown solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the two meetings between India and Pakistan, Suryakumar didn’t shake hands with the opposition captain during the toss and also after the conclusion of the clash. The Pakistan players were seen waiting for a post-match handshake while the Indian team headed straight to their dressing room.

India’s complaint against Rauf and Farhan

Two Pakistani players will present themselves before the ICC for a hearing against them. BCCI had filed an official complaint for the provocative gestures from both players in the match against India.

During the match, Rauf made a gesture depicting the action of bringing down a plane to mock India’s military action after the Indian supporters chanted ‘Kohli. Kohli’ while he was fielding near the boundary line. Rauf was seen getting involved in a verbal spat with Gill and Abhishek during the match.

Farhan pulled off a gun-firing celebration after scoring a half-century in the match. He held his bat like a gun and indicated the firing of the bullets with the willow. Both players will now have to explain their gestures at the hearing, and they could also face sanctions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURYAKUMAR YADAV HEARINGHARIS RAUF ICC HEARINGSURYAKUMAR POLITICAL STATEMENTASIA CUP 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.