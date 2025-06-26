India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery In Germany

Hyderabad: In a major development, ace India batter Suryakumar Yadav has undergone a successful sports hernia surgery in Germany. The 34-year-old confirmed the same on his social media on Wednesday. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav had recently flown to UK to consult a specialist in the matter to address the injury concern he was facing, and it was deemed that surgery is necessary to eradicate the problem.

Big update: Suryakumar’s Instagram post

The right-handed batter provided the update on his social media handle, posting a photo from the hospital with a caption saying he is on the road to recovery.

"Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery. Can't wait to be back," Suryakumar uploaded for his fans.

What is a sports hernia?

A sports hernia is a strain or tear of any soft tissue (muscle, tendon, ligament) in the groin or lower abdomen and is typically caused by repetitive or explosive motions. This is the third time Suryakumar has gone under the knife in the last three years, as he underwent an ankle operation in 2023 and a hernia procedure in 2024.

Surakumar’s surgery was statistically placed as he has a gap in his international commitments. He even featured in the T20 Mumbai League and scored 122 runs in five innings.

Suryakumar in IPL 2025

Suryakumar last played in IPL 2025 and dazzled with his performances for the Mumbai Indians. He signed off the season with 717 runs - the most by a non-opener in the tournament’s history and the highest score by a MI batter in any season and was named player of the tournament.

India captaincy

Suyrakumar has led India into a new phase since taking over India’s T20I captaincy with stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja stepping away from the shortest format. With veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jadeja retiring, India’s focus is on embracing an ultra-aggressive batting.

India is currently playing a five-match Test series against England (till August 4), followed by a white-ball tour of Bangladesh, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. Suryakumar hasn’t played in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final. He is expected to return to the team in the leadership role in the shortest format against Bangladesh in Chattogram on August 26.