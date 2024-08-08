Suryakumar Yadav To Play For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament

Hyderabad: Star India batter and captain of the T20 side Suryakumar Yadav will turn up for Mumbai in one of the games of the Buchi Babu invitational cricket tournament. A source close to Surya Kumar Yadav confirmed the development to ETV Bharat on late Wednesday night.

It is understood that 33-year-old Surya, an elegant right-handed batter, however, will not be leading the Mumbai side. Mumbai will be captained by young India batter Sarfaraz Khan. The Buchi Babu tournament starts from August 15.

Now since the series against Sri Lanka is over, India won't be playing any international games for a while. The International Home Season will begin with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh on September 19 and the first Test is scheduled to be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Buchi Babu is a red ball tournament and players like former India skipper Saurav Ganguly have played it Mumbai has also named experienced batters Siddesh Lad, Akhil Herwadkar in the squad. However, off late the tournament has lost its sheen.

Suryakumar has so far played only one Test in which he has scored 8 runs. The test was played at Nagpur and it was against Australia. However, the Mumbaikar has played 37 ODIs and 71 T20s and was also part of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.