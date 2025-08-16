Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav To Continue Leading Indian Team Amidst Talks Around Gill Being All-Format Skipper

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team is all set to play in the Asia Cup 2025 starting from September 9 after playing a five-match Test series against England. There were discussions that Shubman Gill might be appointed as India’s captain across all three formats after he took over Test captaincy.

Suryakumar Yadav to continue captaincy in Asia Cup

The recent development has quashed the talks as Suryakumar Yadav is all set to continue leading the Indian team in the T20Is.

“Yes, there were talks about Shubman Gill becoming the T20 captain, but that is not happening. Surya will continue to lead India in the shortest format,” a well-placed source in the BCCI told ETV Bharat.

The selection committee meeting, chaired by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, will be held on August 19 in Mumbai for the selection of the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Suryakumar will also attend the meeting. Currently, the right-handed batter is in Japan, and he will reach Bengaluru tonight.

India last played a T20I series against England 4-1 in the five-match series in January 2025 under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. Abhishek Sharma was the highest run-getter for the Indian team with 279 runs, while Varun Chakravarthy took 14 wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy career

Suryakumar took over the leadership role from Rohit Sharma as the veteran India batter stepped down after leading the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup win. Suryakumar has emerged as a solid leader after being appointed as the captain. He has captained the team in 22 matches so far, securing 17 wins and a win percentage of 79.54 %. During his leadership, he has scored 558 runs with an average of 26.57, laced with 1 century and four half-centuries.

India vs Pakistan clash in trouble

India and Pakistan haven’t played any bilateral series against them since 2013 because of the strained relations between the two. In the series played in 2012/13, Pakistan won the T20Is by 2-1, and the ODIs were drawn at 1-1.

The arch-rivals meet only in ICC events, and the recent Pahalgam terror attack made the situation worse. In the attack, 26 people lost their lives. India responded with Operation Sindoor to the attack carried out by terror outfits in Pakistan. The aftermath resulted in an escalation in the cross-border situation.

All of these events has put the India vs Pakistan match in trouble and it remains to be seen whether the Indian team will play against the arch-rivals or not. Notably, the two nations might meet each other thrice in the competition if both of them make it to the final.