Jay Shah And Wife Devisha Wish Suryakumar Yadav On His Birthday

Hyderabad: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has inked a special birthday wish for the Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. Shah, who is set to step in the role in December has hoped that Suryakumar will continue guiding the national side to T20I victories. The Indian team recently beat Sri Lanka by 3-0 in the bilateral series.

Notably, the ace Indian batter has captained the Indian side to seven wins from 10 fixtures. He replaced Rohit Sharma as the leader of the national side after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Hardik Pandya was overlooked by the selectors for the role of captaincy.

“Happy Birthday to our T20I skipper and Mr. 360 with the bat, @surya_14kumar! I'm excited to see you lead the Men in Blue to many victories in the shortest format. Best wishes for the year ahead!”,” Shah wrote in his ‘X’ post.

Suryakumar’s wife, Devisha Shetty also wished the cricketer with images on her Instagram handle. The romance between the couple is well known as the loving bond between them is known. Devisha wrote a heartfelt post for her husband sharing the affection between the two.

"Happy happy birthday to my best friend, husband, lover, my world and the best decision of my life! Thankful for you every single day. You make this world a better place and I don't know what I'd do without you. love you now and forever," Devisha captioned the post. She shared some heart-warming moments shared between the two of them.

India is set to play five Tests against Bangladesh and five against Australia on home soil. The right-handed batter would be leading the national side in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starting from October 6. Then, he would captain the side in the T20Is against South Africa.