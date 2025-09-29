Suryakumar Yadav Pledges To Donate Entire Asia Cup Match Fees To Indian Armed Forces And Pahalgam Victims
I've decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and families of victims of Pahalgam terror attack, said SKY.
Dubai: India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has announced that he will donate his entire match fees from the Asia Cup 2025 tournament to the country's Armed Forces and the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.
India defeated arch rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final on Sunday night here to become the Asia Cup champions for the ninth time.
"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," the 35-year-old posted on his social media handle after the high-voltage win.
Indian players are entitled to Rs four lakh per match in the T20I format, which means Suryakumar would be donating a total of Rs 28 lakh for the seven games he played in the continental event.
The Indian team had steadfastly refused to exchange pleasantries with the Pakistani team for the entire tournament, during which it ended up beating Salman Ali Agha's side on three consecutive Sundays.
In another development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will be giving Indian players and its support staff a prize money of Rs 21 crore.
