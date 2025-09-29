ETV Bharat / sports

Suryakumar Yadav Pledges To Donate Entire Asia Cup Match Fees To Indian Armed Forces And Pahalgam Victims

Dubai: India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) has announced that he will donate his entire match fees from the Asia Cup 2025 tournament to the country's Armed Forces and the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

India defeated arch rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final on Sunday night here to become the Asia Cup champions for the ninth time.

"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," the 35-year-old posted on his social media handle after the high-voltage win.