Suryakumar Yadav Regrets Not Playing In MS Dhoni’s Captaincy
India’s T20I captain has revealed his biggest regret after the conclusion of the Asia Cup.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s T20I captain Suiyakumar Yadav has revealed the biggest regret of his career after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. He stated that not having an opportunity to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni is the biggest regret of his career.
Suryakumar Yadav, who recently led India to their ninth Asia Cup title, is in the limelight currently. His refusal to shake hands with the opposition players during the match against Pakistan, dedicating his match fees from the tournament to the armed forces and the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.
While speaking at JITO Connect 2025, Suryakumar revealed the biggest regret of his life.
"Firstly, I always wanted to get an opportunity when he was the captain of India. But I never got it. I saw him behind the stumps whenever I played against him. He has been very cool. One thing that I have learned from him when I played against him is to stay relaxed in all pressure situations, he looks around the game, sees what is happening and then takes a call,” he stated.
Suryakumar made his debut in 2021 against England in Ahmedabad under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. He didn't get a chance to bat in his first match, but soon established his abilities. The 35-year-old Suryakumar made his domestic debut for Mumbai in 2010, but had to wait more than a decade to shine at the international level.
Suryakumar Yadav was appointed T20 captain last year after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 International cricket after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. He has had several memorable moments, including a match-winning catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados.
"Then Rohit bhai, under whom I played a lot of cricket for the IPL franchise and India. He is someone who gets everyone comfortable around them, an inspiration to all youngsters. His door was open 24/7 for everyone. That's a different quality which I learnt from him and also from the other captains."
Surya has played 90 T20 matches for India so far, scoring 2670 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 164. During this period, he scored four centuries and 21 half-centuries. Surya has also represented the Indian team in 37 ODIs and one Test.