ETV Bharat / sports

Suryakumar Yadav Regrets Not Playing In MS Dhoni’s Captaincy

Hyderabad: India’s T20I captain Suiyakumar Yadav has revealed the biggest regret of his career after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. He stated that not having an opportunity to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni is the biggest regret of his career.

Suryakumar Yadav, who recently led India to their ninth Asia Cup title, is in the limelight currently. His refusal to shake hands with the opposition players during the match against Pakistan, dedicating his match fees from the tournament to the armed forces and the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

While speaking at JITO Connect 2025, Suryakumar revealed the biggest regret of his life.

"Firstly, I always wanted to get an opportunity when he was the captain of India. But I never got it. I saw him behind the stumps whenever I played against him. He has been very cool. One thing that I have learned from him when I played against him is to stay relaxed in all pressure situations, he looks around the game, sees what is happening and then takes a call,” he stated.