Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List Featuring Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav became the only third Indian batter to score 350 sixes in T20 cricket after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Suryakumar Yadav (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 4, 2025 at 10:00 PM IST

Lucknow: Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the elite list of Indian cricketers featuring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as he completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his side Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday, April 4.

Suryakumar Yadav achieved the milestone by scoring only one maximum against LSG. He hit the six over mid-wicket against right-arm pacer Avesh Khan, playing a flick shot. Notably, this is also his 100th IPL match for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit Sharma was the first Indian to achieve feat and is currently leading the list with 526 sixes. Virat Kohli stands at second number with 420. Overall, the West Indies great Chris Gayle holds the world record for hitting 1056 maximums in the shortest format of the game. He is the only player so far to have hit over 1000 sixes.

Before the tournament, the right-hand batter was struggling with the form. He managed just 24 runs in the five-match T20I series against England at home, averaging just 5.60. However, he has comeback well in the IPL, scoring 104 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52.00 and at a impressive strike rate of 165.07.

