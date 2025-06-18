Suryakumar Yadav Flies To England Ahead Of Test Series; Know The Reason Behind Move

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has travelled to England and is likely to consult a specialist for treating sports hernia related injury.

‘This time it is right-side hernia and Suryakumar is expected to consult a specialist,” a highly placed source told ETV Bharat.

The right-handed batter had a terrific Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Mumbai Indians, scoring more than 700 runs and also featured in the Mumbai T20 League afterwards. In the Mumbai T20 league, he amassed 122 runs from five matches including one half-century.

India are gearing up for the five-match Test series against England starting from June 20 and they will play their next T20I against Bangladesh on August 26. Thus, the right-handed batter will be away from action till a span of around three months.

In the Indian Premier League, the 34-year-old was in prolific form smashing runs with an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91. His tournament run included five half-centuries and he was the second highest run-scorer in the tournament after Sai Sudharasan (759).

For the national side, Suryakumar has featured in one Test, 37 ODIs and 83 T20Is scoring 8, 773 and 2598 runs respectively. The middle-order batter has been playing a key role in the Indian team over the years now.

Harshit Rana added to India squad

BCCI has added Harshit Rana to the Indian team as the 19th member of the squad for the Test series against England. The move is said to be taken considering the fact that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to play only three matches of the series and so Harshit can take his place in a couple of matches where he won’t feature in the line-up.