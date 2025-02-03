Surya, Dube in Mumbai Squad for Ranji Quarterfinal Against Haryana

Mumbai: India's T20 team skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been included in the 18-member Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for their quarterfinal against Haryana.
The much-anticipated clash will begin at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Lalhi, Haryana and the track there usually aids the packers.
The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti picked the squad which was announced by MCA on Monday.
The squad will be led by Ajinkya Rahane. Mumbai made it to the quarterfinals after beating Meghalaya in their must-win last league game and earned bonus points. The result of the other game Jammu and Kashmir versus Baroda also went in their favour.
Both Surya and Shivam Dube were part of the T20 series against England which India won 4-1. The duo had earlier confirmed their availability for the Ranji Trophy knockouts.
The selectors have also included opener Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and crisis man Siddesh Lad, who scored a hundred in the last league game held at Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai.
The bowling attack will be held by pacer Shardul Thakur, popularly known as Lord Thakur, and comprises Mohit Awasthi, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani.
They have included Akash Anand and Hardik Tamore as wicket-keepers.
It is likely that both Surya and Shivam Dube will play in the middle order in the game. The Ranji Trophy knockouts are five-day affairs while the league games are four-game affairs.
Mumbai have been a domestic powerhouse having won the coveted Ranji Trophy multiple times and Rahane and his men will be keen to defend their title.
Mumbai squad
Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar. Harsh Tanna