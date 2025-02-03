ETV Bharat / sports

Surya, Dube in Mumbai Squad for Ranji Quarterfinal Against Haryana

Mumbai: India's T20 team skipper Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been included in the 18-member Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad for their quarterfinal against Haryana.

The much-anticipated clash will begin at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Lalhi, Haryana and the track there usually aids the packers.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti picked the squad which was announced by MCA on Monday.

The squad will be led by Ajinkya Rahane. Mumbai made it to the quarterfinals after beating Meghalaya in their must-win last league game and earned bonus points. The result of the other game Jammu and Kashmir versus Baroda also went in their favour.

Both Surya and Shivam Dube were part of the T20 series against England which India won 4-1. The duo had earlier confirmed their availability for the Ranji Trophy knockouts.

The selectors have also included opener Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and crisis man Siddesh Lad, who scored a hundred in the last league game held at Bandra Kurla Complex ground in Mumbai.