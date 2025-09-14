ETV Bharat / sports

Suryakumar, Salman Skip Customary Handshake As India-Pakistan Tensions Spill Over To Cricket Field Post-Pahalgam

Dubai: India captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha did not engage in the customary handshake during the toss for their Group A contest in the Asia Cup here on Sunday, drawing the attention of the cricket fraternity.

A handshake between captains of both teams during coin toss before matches in international cricket is a convention and not specified as a rule. On this occasion, both the leaders of Indian and Pakistan teams did not engage in one and also refused to make any eye contact.

Both the captains submitted their respective team sheets to the match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe, spoke with the TV commentator Ravi Shastri, who was conducting the toss, and headed back in their respective directions.

"Every tournament has its own set of rules and regulations. There are tournaments where protocol demands that one needs to shake hands at the toss. For the record, Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem during the last match's toss also," a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on the condition of anonymity.