Three Golds In Three World Cups! 19-Year-Old Suruchi Singh Achieves Incredible Feat In Munich

Hyderabad: India’s young shooter Suruchi Singh continued her sensational run bagging third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold. She finished at the top in the women's 10m air pistol final on Friday in Munich, Germany.

The 19-year-old shot 241.9 in an eight-women final leaving behind Olympic silver medallist Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) of France in the second place to finish the event at the top of the podium. Yao Qianxuan (221.7) of China won the bronze medal in the event.

National Champion Suruchi had showcased her brilliance in the first two World Cup stages in Buenos Aires and Lima this year as well. Buenos Aires was the venue where she made debut and now India’s young sensation has three won gold in all of her first three ISSF World Cup stages.

Her journey towards winning gold

The Haryana girl scored 588 in the qualification round and equalled the national record held by double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Yao finished at the top with a world record score of 589.

Suruchi was at the second place after her second five-shot series at the start. A 9.7 on her 11th shot brought her down to fourth position but the Haryana shooter buckled up after that to turn the tide in her favour.

A superb 10.8 on the 12th shot gave her a decisive lead but Camille and Yao were chasing her for the top spot. Camille took the lead once again in the 18th shot but Suruchi reduced the trail to just 0.5 with the last two shots to go.

The medal moment arrived on the 23rd shot where Suruchi fired a 10.5 while Camille managed to get just 9.5. That put her in the lead by 0.5 and the Indian held on to the lead on the last shot as well to win the gold medal.