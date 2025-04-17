Suruchi Phogat, Saurabh Chaudhary Clinch Gold Medal As India Achieve 2nd Spot In World Cup 2025 Lima Standings

Hyderabad: India's pair of shooters Suruchi Phogat and Saurabh Chaudhary have clinched gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Lima, Peru. After making a stunning comeback from being 8-2 down, the star duo overcame the challenge posed by the Chinese pair of Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai 17-9 in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team event at the Las Palmas Range.

This was Suruchi's third World Cup gold overall in the ISSF World Cups this year. Suruchi also earned a bronze medal with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Buenos Aires. She also won the women’s 10m air pistol shooting events in Buenos Aires last week and in Lima on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Saurabh Chaudhary secured bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol event in Lima on Tuesday to booked his first individual medal at ISSF World Cups in almost three years.

Suruchi Singh (291) and Saurabh Chaudhary (289) had finished second with a combined total of 580 in the qualification round for the 10m air pistol mixed team event. People’s Republic of China’s Yao Qianxun (290) and Hu Kai (295) topped the qualifiers with a combined score of 585, while Paris Olympics double medalist Manu Bhaker (295) and Ravinder Singh (284) finished fourth with a cumulative score of 579.

India are currently placed second on the ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima standings with four medals that consists of two golds, one silver and one bronze. The United States of America are first and China are third.