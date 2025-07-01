Surrey Smash 125-Year-Old Club Record With 820/9 Declared Against Durham

Hyderabad: Surrey County cricket club inked their name in the record books on Monday with a mammoth total of 820/9 in the County Championship match against Durham. It marked the highest team total in the club’s history, taking down the previous highest total of 811 scored by the club back in 1899. Also, it was the fourth highest total in the County cricket.

Surrey post 820/9 declared

The monumental feat was scripted on the second day of the County Championship Division One clash against Durham at the Oval. Opener Dom Sibley led the charge for the team with a knock of 305 runs from 475 deliveries, anchoring Surrey’s innings stitched with a masterclass in concentration and timing. It was the first triple-century for the England international in first-class cricket, laced with 29 boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Dan Lawrence also chipped in with a quickfire 178 from 149 while Sam Curran played a knock of 108 runs from 124 deliveries. Will Jacks also blasted 119 runs from 94 deliveries, striking eight fours and four sixes.

George Drissell had a tough outing for Durham with the bowling figures of 1/247, while Will Rhodes delivered a spell of 3/131.

Highest total for the club

Surrey bettered their previous record of highest total (811 in 1899) during the match. Overall, Surrey’s total of 820/9 declared is the fourth highest in the tournament history.

887 - Yorkshire v Warwickshire, Edgbaston (1896)

863 - Lancashire v Surrey, The Oval (1990)

850-7 Declared - Somerset v Middlesex, Taunton (2007)

820-9 Declared - Surrey v Durham, The Oval (2025)

811 - Surrey v Somerset, The Oval (1899)

Surrey at the top in the points table

Surrey is currently at the top of the points table with three wins and five draws from eight matches. They have accumulated 130 points so far, just one more than second-placed Nottinghamshire. Durham are in sixth place in the points table, earning 98 points from eight matches. Their report card includes two victories, three losses and three ties.