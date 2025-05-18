ETV Bharat / sports

Kohli Should Be Honoured With Bharat Ratna, Opines Former India Cricketer Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has opined that Virat Kohli should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cricket

Suresh Raina Opines Kohli Should Be Honoured With Bharat Ratna
File Photo: Virat Kohli (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Ever since Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests, many from the cricket fraternity have suggested ways to recognise his contribution to Indian cricket and give him a farewell game. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has also joined the bandwagon, saying the former India captain should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. He also urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give the Indian star a proper farewell.

“The number of achievements Virat Kohli has accomplished, and whatever he has done for India and Indian cricket, for that, he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. The Government of India should give him the Bharat Ratna award,” Raina said on Star Sports.

The ‘Bharat Ratna’ is the highest civilian award in the country and is given by the President of India. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the only sportsman to receive the award. Notably, Kohli was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2013 and the Padma Shri four years later. He has also received the Khel Ratna in 2018, which is India’s highest sporting honour.

Raina also added that the former RCB captain should be given a farewell match in Delhi.

“I also feel he should be given a retirement match in Delhi. His family and coach would have been there to support him. After doing so much for the country, you communicate with him because he deserves a retirement match,” Raina added.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket via his Instagram handle on Monday. He signed off from the longest format of the game with 9230 runs from 123 matches with an average of 46.85, laced with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Also, he led India to 40 wins from 68 Test matches while captaining the team between 2014 and 2022.

Hyderabad: Ever since Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Tests, many from the cricket fraternity have suggested ways to recognise his contribution to Indian cricket and give him a farewell game. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has also joined the bandwagon, saying the former India captain should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. He also urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give the Indian star a proper farewell.

“The number of achievements Virat Kohli has accomplished, and whatever he has done for India and Indian cricket, for that, he should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. The Government of India should give him the Bharat Ratna award,” Raina said on Star Sports.

The ‘Bharat Ratna’ is the highest civilian award in the country and is given by the President of India. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the only sportsman to receive the award. Notably, Kohli was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2013 and the Padma Shri four years later. He has also received the Khel Ratna in 2018, which is India’s highest sporting honour.

Raina also added that the former RCB captain should be given a farewell match in Delhi.

“I also feel he should be given a retirement match in Delhi. His family and coach would have been there to support him. After doing so much for the country, you communicate with him because he deserves a retirement match,” Raina added.

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket via his Instagram handle on Monday. He signed off from the longest format of the game with 9230 runs from 123 matches with an average of 46.85, laced with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Also, he led India to 40 wins from 68 Test matches while captaining the team between 2014 and 2022.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURESH RAINAVIRAT KOHLIVIRAT KOHLI BHARAT RATNASURESH RAINA ON VIRAT KOHLI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.