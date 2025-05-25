ETV Bharat / sports

Suresh Raina Hints On IPL Return For Chennai Super Kings; Likely To Be Seen In New Role

Ahmedabad: Former Indian batter, Suresh Raina might be seen back in action next year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter is likely to join Chennai Super Kings, but in a new role. During the fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Raina hinted during a commentary box conversation that he might join the ‘yellow army’ for the next season as the batting coach.

Raina started the conversation with Aakash Chopra in the commentary box saying that there will be a new batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings next season. He further added that the mentioned that the player has scored fastest fifty in the IPL. In response, Chopra added that there will focus on 'SR' to increase the strike rate.