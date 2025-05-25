ETV Bharat / sports

Suresh Raina Hints On IPL Return For Chennai Super Kings; Likely To Be Seen In New Role

Suresh Raina has hinted that he might join the Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2026 in a new role

Suresh Raina commentary box
File Photo: Suresh Raina (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 6:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ahmedabad: Former Indian batter, Suresh Raina might be seen back in action next year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter is likely to join Chennai Super Kings, but in a new role. During the fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Raina hinted during a commentary box conversation that he might join the ‘yellow army’ for the next season as the batting coach.

Raina started the conversation with Aakash Chopra in the commentary box saying that there will be a new batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings next season. He further added that the mentioned that the player has scored fastest fifty in the IPL. In response, Chopra added that there will focus on 'SR' to increase the strike rate.

More to follow…

Ahmedabad: Former Indian batter, Suresh Raina might be seen back in action next year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter is likely to join Chennai Super Kings, but in a new role. During the fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Raina hinted during a commentary box conversation that he might join the ‘yellow army’ for the next season as the batting coach.

Raina started the conversation with Aakash Chopra in the commentary box saying that there will be a new batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings next season. He further added that the mentioned that the player has scored fastest fifty in the IPL. In response, Chopra added that there will focus on 'SR' to increase the strike rate.

More to follow…

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURESH RAINACHENNAI SUPER KINGSIPL 2026SURESH RAINA CSK BATTING COACH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.