Medal-Winning Olympic Shooter Swapnil Kusale's Father Demands For 5 Crore Rupees And A Car From State Government

Kolhapur: Father of Olympic medalist shooter Swapnil Kusale has expressed his disappointment over the prize money and benefits his son is getting from the Maharashtra government. Kolhapur’s Swapnil was one of five medalists as he won a bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. The Indian shooter’s father Suresh Kusale questioned why the prize money announced by the Maharashtra government is lower as compared to what Haryana had announced for their athletes.

“The Haryana government gives ₹5 crores to each (Olympics medal winning) player (Haryana gives ₹6 crores to a gold medallist, ₹4 crores to the silver medallist, ₹2.5 crores to bronze winner),” he said to reporters.

Suresh also questioned the new policy announced by the state government.

“As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal winner will get ₹2 crore,” he added.