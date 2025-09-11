ETV Bharat / sports

'Match This Sunday, What Can Be Done Now': SC Refuses Hearing Plea Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Game

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant urgent listing to a plea seeking cancellation of the upcoming Asia Cup cricket match to be played between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14.

A counsel mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The counsel urged the bench to grant urgent listing on the matter. "What is the urgency? It's a match, let it be. The match is this Sunday. What can be done?" the bench observed.

The counsel contended that the cricket match is scheduled on Sunday, and the plea would become infructuous if the matter is not listed on Friday. However, the bench said, “Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on.”

The bench was hearing a plea seeking cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 tournament. The petitioners stressed on taking steps to bring the BCCI under the control/purview of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The petition, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, sent a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.