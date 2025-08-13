ETV Bharat / sports

SC Cancels Bail Of Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Sagar Dhankar Murder Case, Orders Him To Surrender In A Week

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital, and asked the wrestler to surrender within a week.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra. The bench set aside the March 4 order of the Delhi High Court granting bail to the wrestler. Kumar has been asked to surrender within a week.

Justice Karol, reading out the operative part of the judgment, allowed the petition filed by Sagar’s father assailing the bail order. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Kumar was arrested in the case of the murder of 27-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Dhankar, who was fatally beaten at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital on May 4 2021. He was released on bail earlier this year after spending three and a half years in custody.