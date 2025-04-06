ETV Bharat / sports

SRH vs GT IPL Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans?

Surnisers Hyderabad will be up against Gujarat Titans in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

File Photo: Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 6, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST

Hyderabad: Contrary to the popular belief, the Gujarat Titans have turned out to be a more explosive batting unit as compared to the Sunrisers Hyderabad and these two teams will face off on Sunday. GT will square off against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in the match no. 19 of the IPL 2025.

GT are getting solid starts from their top order as Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been consistently contributing to the team. Sudharsan has scored 186 runs so far and is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. Buttler has amassed 166 runs from three matches with an average of 83 and a strike rate of 172.92.

On the other hand, SRH are struggling on several fronts. Their batting unit has failed to perform collectively. Abhishek Sharma’s form has been an issue of concern for the team, and Ishan Kishan has also failed to capitalise on the form he showed initially.

Pitch Report

Pitches in Hyderabad have a belters since the IPL 2024. The average first-innings score at the venue is 213. The contest is expected to be another run fest and so we can see another clash where both teams post a huge total.

SRH vs GT Live Streaming Details

When will the SRH vs GT match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, 6 April. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the SRH vs GT match take place?

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the live broadcast for the SRH vs GT match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming for the SRH vs GT match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

