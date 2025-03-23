Ishan Kishan's Century Power Sunrisers Hyderabad To Record Second-Highest Team Total In IPL History

Hyderabad: Replicating their last year's ultra-aggressive approach, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded the second-highest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's (not out 106 off 47 balls) scintillating knock against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, here on Sunday, March 23.

They remained just two runs short of breaking IPL history's biggest team total record, which they registered only last year against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They posted 286/6 in the first innings riding on Ishan Kishan’s blistering century, surpassing their second-highest total of 277/3, which they amassed against Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Meanwhile, in the process, Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer scripted an unwanted record for the most expensive spell in IPL history. He conceded a total of 76 runs in his 4 overs spell that included just one dot ball. Previously, the record was held by Mohit Sharma, conceding 73 runs from his 4 overs while playing for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Royals' inexperienced skipper Riyan Parag committed a blunder by opting to bowl on the flattest deck on offer in IPL, something which commentators criticised for the entire innings. Swashbuckling openers Travis Head (67 off 31 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (24 off 11 balls) took charge early on, followed by Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (30 off 15 balls) and Heinrich Klassen (34 off 14 balls) took the Royals attack to cleaners as SRH's innings saw 41 boundaries that included 29 fours and 12n sixes.

The pitch had nothing for the bowlers and with little margin of error, the balls kept sailing into the stands with monotonic regularity. For Rajasthan Royals, Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2/52 in 4 overs) found out that not every ground is Chepauk and he lost his length on multiple occasions. Only Tushar Deshpande (3/44 in 4 overs) returned with some kind of a respectable stat at the end of the innings.

Most expensive bowling returns in IPL

0/76 - Jofra Archer (RR) vs SRH, Hyderabad, today*

0/73 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 - Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 - Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

1/68 - Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2024

1/68 - Luke Wood (MI) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

Most 250+ totals in T20 cricket

4 - SRH*

3 - Surrey

3 - India

Highest team totals in the IPL

287/3 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024

286/6 - SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, today*

277/3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

272/7 - KKR vs DC, Visakhapatnam, 2024

266/7 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024

263/5 - RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

More to follow...