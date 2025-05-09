ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025: SRH, LSG Initiate Ticket Refund Process After League's One Week Suspension

IPL 2025: SRH, LSG confirm initiating ticket refund process after tournament’s one-week suspension.

IPL 2025: SRH, LSG confirm initiating ticket refund process after tournament’s one-week suspension.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants initiate ticket refund process after BCCI suspend IPL 2025 for one week (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 9, 2025 at 10:58 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: After BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have confirmed that they are initiating the ticket refund process for their respective home matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Seventh-ranked LSG, meanwhile, were set to play host to second-placed RCB in the game scheduled to be held at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday evening while eighth-placed SRH were to host sixth-ranked KKR in Saturday’s clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

But due to the seven-day suspension of the tournament due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, both the clashes won't be take place as per schedule time.

“In light of the current situation, #TATAIPL2025 has been suspended with immediate effect. Ticket refund details will be communicated shortly,” said SRH on its ‘X’ account.

On the other hand, LSG wrote on its Instagram account, “Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow.”

The decision to halt IPL 2025 for a week came on the back of cross-border tensions intensifying on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies.

It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, about 80 kms away from Pathankot, after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed.

With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, it presented logistical challenges for the BCCI to bring all stakeholders safely out of the hill station.

As a result, players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament to take them to New Delhi. As of now, IPL 2025 has completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to be played in the league stage and is followed by the playoffs. (with agency inputs)

Hyderabad: After BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have confirmed that they are initiating the ticket refund process for their respective home matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Seventh-ranked LSG, meanwhile, were set to play host to second-placed RCB in the game scheduled to be held at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday evening while eighth-placed SRH were to host sixth-ranked KKR in Saturday’s clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

But due to the seven-day suspension of the tournament due to border tensions between India and Pakistan, both the clashes won't be take place as per schedule time.

“In light of the current situation, #TATAIPL2025 has been suspended with immediate effect. Ticket refund details will be communicated shortly,” said SRH on its ‘X’ account.

On the other hand, LSG wrote on its Instagram account, “Tonight’s match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium has been cancelled. Details regarding ticket refunds will follow.”

The decision to halt IPL 2025 for a week came on the back of cross-border tensions intensifying on Thursday night, leading to blackouts in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot as air strikes and drones from Pakistan took over the skies.

It led to the game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals being called off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, about 80 kms away from Pathankot, after just 10.1 overs of the first innings was completed.

With the airport in Dharamshala and other north Indian cities closed, it presented logistical challenges for the BCCI to bring all stakeholders safely out of the hill station.

As a result, players and support staff members of both PBKS and DC, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel were evacuated from Dharamshala by a bus taking them to Jalandhar on Friday morning, where a special train organised by the tournament to take them to New Delhi. As of now, IPL 2025 has completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to be played in the league stage and is followed by the playoffs. (with agency inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IPL 2025 TICKET REFUNDLSG VS RCB IPL 2025 TICKET REFUNDSRH VS KKR IPL 2025 TICKET REFUNDIPL 2025 SUSPEND NEWSIPL 2025IPL 2025 IPL SUSPENDED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.