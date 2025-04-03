ETV Bharat / sports

Sunil Narine Becomes First KKR Player To Cross 200 Wickets Landmark

Sunil Narine first Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player to achieve the 200 wickets milestone during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match on Thursday.

Sunil Narine first Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player to achieve the 200 wickets milestone during the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match on Thursday.
Sunil Narine (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

Kolkata: Veteran spinner Sunil Narine became the first player to breach 200 wickets landmark for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He achieved the historic milestone during the clash between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the finalists of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Thursday, April 3.

Narine has picked up 182 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has taken 18 wickets in the Champions League T20 (CLT20), completing 200 scalps. He removed Kamindu Mendis to reach the feat. He also became the second player to take 200 wickets for a single franchise after Samit Patel.

Before this encounter against SRH, the 36-year-old spinner has claimed 199 scalps in 186 games he played for KKR including IPL and CLT20. He has a stunning economy rate of 6.67 and at an average of 24.11 with 8 four wicket hauls and a fifer. He is currently the only player for KKR who has bowled more than 1,000 dot balls in a format which is known for batters.

In IPL, Narine is already the leading wicket-taker for KKR, with a total of 182 wickets. Before this game, the right-arm mystery spinner had picked up 181 wickets in 179 matches at an average of 27.16 and at an impressive economy of 6.74 with the help of seven four-wicket hauls and a fifer.

On the other hand, he is also the highest wicket-taker for KKR in CLT20, having taken 18 scalps in just 9 games at an exciting average of 9.33 at an economy of 5.14 and a strike rate of 10.89.

Kolkata: Veteran spinner Sunil Narine became the first player to breach 200 wickets landmark for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He achieved the historic milestone during the clash between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the finalists of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Thursday, April 3.

Narine has picked up 182 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has taken 18 wickets in the Champions League T20 (CLT20), completing 200 scalps. He removed Kamindu Mendis to reach the feat. He also became the second player to take 200 wickets for a single franchise after Samit Patel.

Before this encounter against SRH, the 36-year-old spinner has claimed 199 scalps in 186 games he played for KKR including IPL and CLT20. He has a stunning economy rate of 6.67 and at an average of 24.11 with 8 four wicket hauls and a fifer. He is currently the only player for KKR who has bowled more than 1,000 dot balls in a format which is known for batters.

In IPL, Narine is already the leading wicket-taker for KKR, with a total of 182 wickets. Before this game, the right-arm mystery spinner had picked up 181 wickets in 179 matches at an average of 27.16 and at an impressive economy of 6.74 with the help of seven four-wicket hauls and a fifer.

On the other hand, he is also the highest wicket-taker for KKR in CLT20, having taken 18 scalps in just 9 games at an exciting average of 9.33 at an economy of 5.14 and a strike rate of 10.89.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUNIL NARINEMOST WICKETS FOR KKRSUNIL NARINE 200 WICKETSKKR VS SRH IPL 2025IPL 2025SUNIL NARINE KKR 200 WICKETS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.