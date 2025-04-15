Vinod Kambli To Get Financial Aid; These Indian Cricket Legend Offers Help For Ailing Cricketer

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is struggling with health issues, currently has received a helping hand from Sunil Gavaskar in these turbulent times. Kambli was hospitalised in December last year after complaints of urinary infection and cramps. The former India opener was admitted to a hospital in Thane for almost two weeks and was discharged on January 1. Kambli has been battling several health challenges over the past few years. He has also underwent two heart surgeries in 2013 and received some financial support from Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli was in the news in December last year when he attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at the Shivaji Park. Sachin Tendulkar was also present at the event. Kambli, who has featured in the 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India, didn’t look like the best of the states at that time. He was hospitalised weeks later. During the tough times, Gavaskar had stated that the 1983 World Cup team would rally behind the left-handed batter, and he has now fulfilled his promise.

Gavaskar is set to fulfill his promise through his CHAMPS Foundation, which aids needy former international sportspersons. According to a report in the Times of India, the CHAMPS foundation, which was started in 1999, has come up with financial assistance for Kambli in tough times. The report mentions that Kambli will get monthly assistance of INR 30,000 for the rest of her life, commencing from April 1. Financial aid of INR 30,000 will also be given as medical assistance.

Kambli met Gavaskar this year earlier this year during the opening event for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium in January. Kambli was struggling to walk, but he showed his respect towards Gavaskar by touching his feet.