Sunil Gavaskar Feels Punjab Kings Are At Slight Disadvantage Before IPL 2025 Final

Hyderabad: Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face a slight disadvantage ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Punjab Kings are coming off a historic win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the qualifier 2 at the same venue. But, the start of the match was delayed by 2.45 hours due to rain and eventually the game ended around 1:40 am IST on June 2, leaving only a few hours to rejuvenate and relax to physically recover from the game.

Gavaskar noted that the Shreyas Iyer-led side might not get sufficient time to recover after their hard-fought win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. He pointed out that the short turnaround could affect the players' physical recovery, stating that a longer break would have been beneficial following such exertion.

In contrast, RCB players, who have not played a game since Thursday and did get plenty of time to recover from the game which actually concluded in just 25 overs. RCB will enter the final well-rested, having enjoyed a four-day break after their dominant eight-wicket victory over PBKS in Qualifier 1.

“It certainly does help. And for the Punjab Kings, I think also the fact that they just get a day's break before the final and the match also finished so late against Mumbai Indians - that doesn't give too much time for the body to recover. Yes, I know it's a late evening game, it's a 7:30 start, but the body does certainly need a lot of rest after the exertions of the previous day,” Gavaskar told India Today in an interview.

“The Bengaluru team has had four days off, so they will certainly be mentally and physically far more refreshed than the Punjab team when they enter the frame.”

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Shreyas Iyer mentioned that sleep did not come easily, adding the fact that he knew he had to come back again and do it all over on Tuesday, Shreyas could not switch off.

“I couldn't sleep. Seriously, I only got 4 hours of sleep last night. And here I am sitting,” he explained.

Punjab have played two matches in Ahmedabad in the ongoing IPL 2025 season and emerged triumphant in both games - 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the campaign opener and a five-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. They do also have a great record at this venue, having won the last six games out of seven.

RCB, meanwhile, are yet to play at the venue this season. However, Gavaskar believed that it may not impact them, stating that it’s unlikely to matter given RCB’s stupendous form.

“Not so much of an advantage. Like I said, I think it's the fact that RCB are coming into the final with a string of absolutely brilliant performances with both bat and ball. So I don't think they'll be daunted by the fact that they haven't played here.

“Punjab have, like I said, just 24 hours or so to recover, which is not really enough after the efforts they put in to beat Mumbai Indians,” Gavaskar added.