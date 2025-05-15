Sunil Gavaskar Inaugurates 10000 Gavaskar Boardroom At BCCI headquarters in Mumbai

Mumbai: Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was honoured with a special celebration at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai where he inaugurated a new boardroom named after him - "10000 Gavaskar." The room commemorates the legendary opener's historic feat of becoming the first batter in Test history to score 10,000 runs.

BCCI president Roger Binny, vice president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Devajit Saikia were the notable presentee at the inaugration ceremony.

"Honouring a legend! India great Sunil Gavaskar inaugurates 10000 Gavaskar-a boardroom named in his honour and his iconic milestone-at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai," the BCCI posted on social media, sharing a video of the event. In it, Gavaskar was seen signing a black-and-white photograph from his playing days-a moment that captured the nostalgia and legacy of a storied career.

Speaking at the event, Gavaskar expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

"MCA is my mother and BCCI is my father. Thank you so much. I really appreciate the opportunity that I have got to be what I am, thanks to Indian cricket. This is a huge honour. I am very thankful to BCCI for this honour. And I would like to give it all for BCCI... so anytime anything required of me, even at this age, please feel free."

Sunil Gavaskar has represented India from 1971 to 1987, is fondly knwon as one of the greatest opener in the history. He is the only Indian opener to have 10000 runs to his name in Test cricket. Gavaskar is widely praised for his temperament against the West Indies and Australian fast bowlers of his era-often without wearing a helmet. His courage, discipline, and unmatched concentration made him a symbol of resilience in Indian cricket.

To this day, he remains India's third-highest run-scorer in Tests with 10,122 runs-behind only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) and Rahul Dravid (13,288). His tally of 34 Test centuries stood as a world record for nearly two decades, until Tendulkar surpassed it in 2005.

"Delighted to be part of the inauguration of the newly dedicated Sachin Tendulkar Room and Sunil Gavaskar Room by @BCCI-a heartfelt tribute to two icons of Indian cricket, @sachin_rt and #SunilGavaskar. Their legacy continues to inspire generations," Shukla posted on X.