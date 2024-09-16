ETV Bharat / sports

Sunil Gavaskar Expresses Regret Over Star India Bowlers Absence In 2024 Duleep Trophy

Hyderabad: Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar expressed his regret for the absence of the star bowlers from the senior side in the ongoing 2024 Duleep Trophy 2024. With the India Bangladesh series around the corner as it will commence on September 19, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj missing the prestigious Duleep Trophy.

In his column for the Mid Day, Gavaskar felt that the unavailability of star bowlers in the Duleep Trophy made it hard to judge the true calibre of the batters playing in the tournament.

"This time, having rested all the India bowlers, it won’t be easy to see which batter is good as they would be playing basically second-string bowlers. So while the matches would be good tuning for the season to come, the selectors won’t get much insight into how good the batters really are," wrote Gavaskar in his column.

The 75-year-old also stated that all the Indian stars who regularly represent the Indian team at the highest level should also be available for at least some part of the Ranji and Duleep Trophy matches.